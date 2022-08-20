GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) partnered for a Summer Multicultural Festival and outreach event on Saturday.

AMEXCAN is celebrating its 21st anniversary of serving and supporting the Latin population of North Carolina and 19 years of organizing events in the community. The festival is a combination of celebration of Latin culture and providing community access to much-needed resources.

“We are trying to provide legal, educational, and just economic development opportunity to the community. Especially those populations over the river that lack those resources,” said Fiorela Villegas, Advocacy and Civic Engagement director for AMEXCAN.

“We have NC works providing legal opportunities, and then we also have vaccines, we also have voter registration for the Midterms, we have health so we had blood pressure monitoring and blood sugar.”

Additional attending booths included NC Stop Human Trafficking, SouthEastern HealthCare, Pitt Community College, Greene County Health Care Inc., Scouts of America, ECU Health, local food and artisan vendors and more.

“What we want to do is prove to the community that community integration begins with community initiatives, such as the ones that we have in the back, where we incorporate that cultural aspect, along with community efforts and community involvement. The community is made up of different populations, and sometimes whether it be one barrier or another, you know, the infamous language barrier, people just don’t seem to know what’s around them, and so what we’re trying to do is, well, if you don’t want to go out into your community, let’s bring the community to you.” Francisco Solano, Education Programs Director, AMEXCAN

Happening on September 3, AMEXCAN will host a Latino Summit for Latino leaders across the state to discuss education, health, and civic-based engagement efforts.

The Summer Multicultural Festival is a kickoff event for the Latino Festival, which is set for October of this year. It’s just one of many events to come, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.