GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A day for fun in the sun with mothers and their children is coming up in Greenville.

Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) will be hosting an event called “Children’s Day and Mother’s Day.” The event is this Saturday from 11 am – 3 pm at H. Boyd Lee Park in Greenville, at 5184 Corey Rd.

“Children’s Day” is a celebration for children and families that is held annually on April 30. This year, Amexcan will combine the event with Mother’s Day. At the event, Amexcan will be handing out prizes to all the mothers who attend this event.

The celebration is a nationally recognized initiative that emphasizes the importance of literacy, for all children of all origins. The event will have a variety of games, food, music, giveaways, and much more.