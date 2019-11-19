An African American cultural trail is coming to Greenville this summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The beginning of Greenville dates back nearly 240 years ago.

The Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to share the city’s history by creating a self-guided African American cultural tour.

Patricia Grimes Short is the Chairman of the new trail.

“A lot of people don’t know the history and we’re doing it so they can learn the things that they didn’t know so it should be very interesting,” she says.

The committee for the tour has established five locations as the first phase of the tour.

The Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, which is being constructed right now, is going to be the launching point for the trail.

They’re looking at areas that either have established buildings in use or that used to be there.

The tour will be guided by a mobile app that will feature accounts from individuals along with photographs and oral histories from people who lived in the neighborhood and their descendants.

“It’ll be an opportunity for people coming in for other reasons to learn more about the culture and history of Greenville and Pitt County and then it’ll also be for group tours as well,” says Andrew Schmidt, the CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Schmidt also believes that this will be an economic development project, attracting people from around eastern North Carolina to stay in Greenville and learn its history.