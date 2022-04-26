GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – X marks the spot.

Wildwood Park in Greenville will be hosting a scavenger hunt to celebrate Kids to Parks Day on May 21. Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. The day connects kids and families with parks with events that promote exploration outdoors.

Wildwood Park is located at 3450 Blue Heron Drive.

The scavenger hunt will let kids from the ages of 4-12 explore Wildwood Park. The first 100 participants will receive a t-shirt once they have completed the hunt at Wildwood. The t-shirts will only be for children.

While the event is free, pre-registration is encouraged. After checking in, you will get a scavenger hunt guide. Participants are suggested to bring a pen/pencil, something to write on, a water bottle, bug spray, etc.

