GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A display in Greenville that happens annually pays honor to our local heroes.

The Greenville Rotary Club is holding its fifth annual Field of Heroes at Town Common. Saturday’s ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and included speakers such as City Councilwoman Monica Daniel and WNCT Meteorologist David Sawyer.

“This is an opportunity for the community to honor their personal hero,” said Stephen Walsh, chairman of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club. “It could be a teacher, a coach or a veteran or a first responder, and although it’s hosted by Greenville Noon Rotary, it’s a large community event.”

There are 500 flags lining the Town Common area. Of those, 17 flags are from each of the Noon Rotary sponsors. The field will be updated every two weeks with new dedications.

“The dedications are the most interesting thing,” Walsh said. “When you see what’s written on those cards and the background story on who the flag is honoring, to me that’s actually just as important as the 500 American flags.”

The dedication is something that means a lot to many in the community, especially our veterans.

“When I stand out here and look over the flags, makes my heart flutter because I am so proud of it,” said William Heath, a Vietnam Army veteran who attended Saturday’s ceremony.

“A lot of people have lost their lives on the account of wars. If the people hadn’t of went to the war, there would be no freedom right here in the United States now. And a lot of people might disagree with me, and that’s their privilege. Mine is I’m proud of them.”