GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates kicked off gameday for homecoming with a parade Saturday morning. Alumni, students, and fans lined Fifth Street in anticipation of floats, candy and fun.

The homecoming committee arrived at 6 a.m. and student groups got there at 7 a.m. More than 50 groups showed up for the parade, ready to get the crowds pumped for the game.

“It’s a lot of people, a lot of Pirate pride is definitely in this parade, you know? We have bands coming out, it’s going to be a lot of fun, and definitely, people just love showing off their Pirate pride,” said ECU Homecoming Chair Tyree Rubin.

ECU homecoming parade (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Groups spent hours, days, even months working on their floats, with some staying overnight to add finishing touches.

“Hours, since September,” said Ansley Holland, a member of the Tri Sigma and Phi Gamma Delta float.

“Yea, about a week, like we were up pretty late every night, a lot of painting to do,” said Mary Charles Phelps, one of the people who worked on the float for Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Alpha Order.

“We’ve been working on this for about a month … a month and a half maybe? And we get together about 3-4 days a week. We put a lot of time and effort into this, it takes a lot of hours to make all the little detailed tissue balls and to create this giant image,” said Jordan Priddy, a student who helped build the Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma float.

“We take a lot of pride in our Homecoming events; this is one thing we really put a lot of effort into every year.”

At the end of the day, Pirate fans just care about showing how passionate they are for the purple and gold.

“We come together to celebrate how much we love ECU, and we love this tradition, and I mean, hey, the competition? It really helps,” said ECU Parade Lead Grace Fuller.

Below is a list of competition winners from the homecoming festivities.

Captain of the Ship – Lydia Pinto

Spirit Cup Winner for Large Organizations:

1st – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi

2nd – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma

3rd – Phi Mu and Beta Theta Pi

Spirit Cup Winner for Small Organizations:

1st – Women’s Club Volleyball

2nd – The College Diabetes Network

3rd – A Moment of Magic

Parade Float Competition

1st – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma

2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi

3rd – Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Alpha

Food Drive Competition (Large Organizations)

1st – Phi Mu and Beta Theta Pi

2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi

3rd – Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma

Food Drive Competition (Small Organizations)

1st – Women’s Club Volleyball

2nd – The College Diabetes Network

3rd – A Moment of Magic

Banner Competition (Large Organizations)

1st – Planet ECU

2nd – Kappa Delta and Tau Kappa Epsilon

3rd – Alpha Omicron Pi and Delta Tau Delta

Banner Competition (Small Organizations)

1st – A Moment of Magic

2nd – The College Diabetes Network

3rd – Women’s Club Volleyball

Skit Night

1st – Alpha Xi Delta and Alpha Tau Omega

2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi

3rd (tie) – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Phi Gamma Delta