GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina Pirates kicked off gameday for homecoming with a parade Saturday morning. Alumni, students, and fans lined Fifth Street in anticipation of floats, candy and fun.
The homecoming committee arrived at 6 a.m. and student groups got there at 7 a.m. More than 50 groups showed up for the parade, ready to get the crowds pumped for the game.
“It’s a lot of people, a lot of Pirate pride is definitely in this parade, you know? We have bands coming out, it’s going to be a lot of fun, and definitely, people just love showing off their Pirate pride,” said ECU Homecoming Chair Tyree Rubin.
Groups spent hours, days, even months working on their floats, with some staying overnight to add finishing touches.
“Hours, since September,” said Ansley Holland, a member of the Tri Sigma and Phi Gamma Delta float.
“Yea, about a week, like we were up pretty late every night, a lot of painting to do,” said Mary Charles Phelps, one of the people who worked on the float for Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Alpha Order.
“We’ve been working on this for about a month … a month and a half maybe? And we get together about 3-4 days a week. We put a lot of time and effort into this, it takes a lot of hours to make all the little detailed tissue balls and to create this giant image,” said Jordan Priddy, a student who helped build the Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma float.
“We take a lot of pride in our Homecoming events; this is one thing we really put a lot of effort into every year.”
At the end of the day, Pirate fans just care about showing how passionate they are for the purple and gold.
“We come together to celebrate how much we love ECU, and we love this tradition, and I mean, hey, the competition? It really helps,” said ECU Parade Lead Grace Fuller.
Below is a list of competition winners from the homecoming festivities.
Captain of the Ship – Lydia Pinto
Spirit Cup Winner for Large Organizations:
1st – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi
2nd – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma
3rd – Phi Mu and Beta Theta Pi
Spirit Cup Winner for Small Organizations:
1st – Women’s Club Volleyball
2nd – The College Diabetes Network
3rd – A Moment of Magic
Parade Float Competition
1st – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma
2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi
3rd – Alpha Delta Pi and Kappa Alpha
Food Drive Competition (Large Organizations)
1st – Phi Mu and Beta Theta Pi
2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi
3rd – Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma
Food Drive Competition (Small Organizations)
1st – Women’s Club Volleyball
2nd – The College Diabetes Network
3rd – A Moment of Magic
Banner Competition (Large Organizations)
1st – Planet ECU
2nd – Kappa Delta and Tau Kappa Epsilon
3rd – Alpha Omicron Pi and Delta Tau Delta
Banner Competition (Small Organizations)
1st – A Moment of Magic
2nd – The College Diabetes Network
3rd – Women’s Club Volleyball
Skit Night
1st – Alpha Xi Delta and Alpha Tau Omega
2nd – Zeta Tau Alpha and Sigma Pi
3rd (tie) – Delta Zeta and Sigma Tau Gamma, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Phi Gamma Delta