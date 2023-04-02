GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Celebrating and bringing awareness to autism is what the Autism Society of North Carolina did for its 15th annual Eastern Run/Walk for Autism on Saturday at Greenville’s Town Common.

WNCT’s Brian Bailey was the emcee for the event, which included a 5K competitive run and an awareness walk.

“Everybody wants to be included,” said Holly Akin, regional director. “We want the individuals with autism have the same opportunities as everyone else. they want love, acceptance, friendship, relationships. So it’s important to everyone.”

