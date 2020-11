GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Pitt County health leaders say they're optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine developments, but they want people to know it won't be ready for everyone immediately.

Pitt County health workers are seeing increases in local positive cases but they're also seeing increases in coronavirus testing. Biotech companies like Moderna and Pfizer are reporting their potential vaccines are about 95% effective in preventing the virus.