GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve got another bear sighting in Greenville to tell you about.

The bear was spotted Sunday by Nancy Moore Long, who saw it in front of Mi Cabana, a Mexican restaurant off Arlington Boulevard in Greenville.

Falyn Owens with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s not uncommon to see young bears in places you might not expect this time of year because they are looking for a new place to live. She’s also reminding people not to feed or go near a bear.

“They are interested in food sources. they are very food motivated. even things that you wouldn’t think a bear might be attracted to like bird feeders and trash that’s been left out,” Owens said. “It can be a powerful attractant.”

It wasn’t long ago that a bear was spotted at UBE in Uptown Greenville. No word from the bear if it was the culprit in both cases.