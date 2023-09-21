GREENVILLE, NC— Downtown Greenville Partnership announced Thursday afternoon that they have decided to cancel tomorrow’s Freeboot Friday event.

The decision has been due to the incoming tropical system that is scheduled to impact Greenville on Friday and Saturday.

“We have watched the weather reports and radar extensively and waited as long as possible just in case there was a chance for us to host the event, but with the most serious weather scheduled to arrive during the event hours, we have decided to cancel,” says Kyle Parker, Downtown Greenville Partnership’s Executive Director.

The next Freeboot Friday is scheduled for Friday, October 20.

The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle will still operate this Saturday. The shuttle will run from Downtown to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The shuttle runs three hours before, during, and two hours after each home game. Shuttle route information can be found here. here. Tailgating is prohibited in the municipal parking lots while supporting Downtown businesses is encouraged.

For more information regarding Freeboot Friday or The Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle, please visit www.downtowngreenville.com or contact Downtown Greenville Partnership at info@downtowngreenville.com