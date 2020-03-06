Arlington Boulevard construction to affect traffic beginning Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Construction on Arlington Boulevard will affect traffic beginning Monday.

Work is scheduled to take place on Arlington Boulevard near its intersection with Commerce Street to allow for the replacement of a stormwater culvert, as well as the replacement of a water line.

This work is expected to last approximately one week, weather permitting. During that time, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times.

This construction is being completed in preparation for the second phase of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project, which is scheduled to begin in late April and will encompass the entirety of the section of Arlington Boulevard between Evans Street and Greenville Boulevard.