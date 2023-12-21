GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a 2020 homicide.

Police said on Thursday that Anthony Johnson, 28, of Snow Hill was developed as a suspect in the death of Annie Miller, 70, who was found dead on December 9, 2020. Her body was found at 103 Ridge Place when police were asked to conduct a welfare check after she was identified as a missing person.

Detectives continued to work the case even after it was considered cold. Johnson was identified as a suspect through interviews and forensic evidence.

Johnson was taken into custody in Goldsboro without incident by members of the NC Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Goldsboro Police Department.