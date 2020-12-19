‘Awesome Radio’ in Greenville hands out PPE and food during annual giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the spirit of giving this season, Greenville’s 106.9 Awesome Radio held its ‘Third Annual Community Christmas Dinner Giveaway’ on Saturday. The event featured the distribution of personal protective equipment this year, or PPE, because of the pandemic.

Beginning at 10 am, food boxes were handed out to people in their vehicles as they pulled up to get the free items. Fish, boiled potatoes, string beans, and hush puppies were provided. Goodie bags with bottled water, business cards, gospel tracks, and dessert were also given to people…along with face shields and masks.

The goal was to feed 106.9 people, like the radio station’s channel. However, they opted to feed 107 through volunteer donations of people with Awesome Radio. Volunteers say they were happy to give back this year, especially during such uncertain times.

“Not just to me but to the whole team here it means a whole lot to give back, because we are so grateful and so blessed by the Lord that he has provided for us to give,” said Awesome Radio owner Akela Thigpen.

Thigpen hopes to continue this giveaway annually.