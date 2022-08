GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m.

The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway.

The event will be at Andrew A. Best Freedom Park at 315 Oakdale Road in Greenville.

For more information, click here.