GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bishop William Barber will hold a press conference Monday in Greenville with members of the American Association of People with Disabilities.

According to a media release, Barber will hold his press conference at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Greenville, located at 2810 E. 14th Street. You can watch the press conference by clicking here.

Barber is expected to discuss “the next steps in ensuring all people with disabilities are treated fairly, with dignity and respect.” It comes after the incident on December 26 where he was not allowed to use his own chair to sit and watch “The Color Purple” in the handicapped area of the AMC Firetower 12 in Greenville.

On Dec. 27, AMC issued an apology to Barber, with Aron saying he would meet with Barber in Greenville to discuss the situation. Barber held a press conference on Dec. 29 to discuss what happened ahead of the meeting with Aron, which was held this past Tuesday.