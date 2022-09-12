GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to give back to the fur babies.

On Tuesday, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be hosting an event called Barking at Basil’s. For this event, Basil’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from the day whether it’s dine-in or take-out.

When ordering, just mention you are supporting HSEC. The Humane Society will also be at Basil’s from 6 – 8 pm with a few adoption dogs. The proceeds go to the care of the homeless and neglected pets in the HSEC care until finding the home needed.

