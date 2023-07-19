GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beaufort County man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting that happened last Saturday.

George Ray Satterwhite Jr., 22, of Chocowinity was arrested on Tuesday after he turned himself in at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he was being held under a $1 million bond. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property or vehicle.

Police responded to Rivercreek Drive and Clarks Neck Road for a report of a shooting just before 2 p.m. last Saturday. They found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot. A vehicle was also struck by gunfire several times.

Deputies, with help from the Washington Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, located the suspect the following day.