Beginning Wednesday, ECU to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beginning Wednesday, August 4, face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces on East Carolina University campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are not required under the following circumstances:

You are alone in a private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office with the door closed.

You are in an enclosed indoor space where only household members are present; for example, residence hall roommates.

You are actively eating or drinking.

Face coverings are not required in outdoor spaces for vaccinated individuals, but masks are encouraged, especially in large crowds. Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated should continue wearing a face covering outdoors.

Face coverings will continue to be required on ECU Transit buses.

Vaccinated faculty may remove their masks while teaching as long as three to six feet of physical distancing is maintained.

ECU officials said, “These updated requirements apply to all faculty, staff, students, and campus visitors and will remain in effect until further notice. Please know we remain grateful for your understanding of the need to adjust based on these emerging conditions and the ever-changing landscape we are navigating together as One ECU.”