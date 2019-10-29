Bethel Mayor installed as chair of N.C. Mayors Association

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A mayor in a Pitt County town is the new chair of the North Carolina Mayors Association Board of Directors.

Mayor Gloristine Brown of Bethel was installed Thursday, October 24th. She will serve a one-year term leading the organization and its 11-member board.

“When the Mayors Association originated in 2017, I said that the Mayors in this state were going to come together and form a support base for each other. That is exactly what we have done. We have seen our membership nearly triple and we are poised for continued growth. I am excited to carry the torch, alongside our Board of Directors, to continue to achieve goals that benefit each one of our state’s municipalities. Whether large or small, rural or urban, N.C. Mayors Association will continue to be a voice for our cities and towns all across our great state,” said Brown.

The newly elected Board of Directors will include Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston as Vice-Chair and consists of mayors from Franklin to Shallotte.

N.C. Mayors Association is an affiliate organization of the North Carolina League of Municipalities formed specifically to provide a platform for all of the state’s mayors to work together regarding the major goals and challenges of cities and towns.