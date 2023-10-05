GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” fair returned to the Greenville Convention Center on Thursday.

It’s one of the largest job fairs in this part of the state. Thursday morning, the job fair catered to teens still in school with the afternoon tailored to adults.

“There are job opportunities for every type of career that you can imagine. And we have them here right here in Pitt County and the surrounding region. And so that’s the beauty of this event is they can come here and they can get this information and find out more details about those opportunities.” said David Horn, director of Strategic Partnerships for Greenville ENC Alliance.

This year more than 125 employers and educational resource vendors were on hand for those who are looking to either get their career started or further it.

