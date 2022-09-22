GREENVILLE, N.C. – The largest job fair of its kind in eastern North Carolina is returning for its second year to address workforce development needs in Pitt County and surrounding areas.

Pitt Community College (PCC) is working with the John M. Belk Endowment, East Carolina University, Pitt County Economic Development, Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance, TALK 96.3 & 103.7, and Koinonia Community Solutions to host the “Better Skills, Better Jobs” Fair on Thursday, September 29 at the Greenville Convention Center.

“Pitt Community College is a dispenser of hope, dedicated to educating and empowering students for success by preparing them for worthwhile careers. The College also helps adult learners to skill up, retool and retrain — either to advance in their current careers or to change careers entirely,” said PCC President Lawrence Rouse. “We expect the fair to help build awareness of careers and educational opportunities in our community and foster engagement between employers and individuals who can fill their need for a skilled workforce.”

This job fair will give adult jobseekers, as well as Pitt County high school students, the opportunity to learn about and apply for careers with area companies. The event will feature more than 100 employers with current openings and vendors that offer career resources. High school students will be bussed in from their schools in the morning and adult job seekers are invited to register for timeslots from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Jobseekers can register on-site for the afternoon session.

Dr. Johnny Smith, PCC Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement, said event organizers expect over 100 businesses to participate in the career fair with additional community and educational resources.

“We are also grateful for the continued support from all of our sponsors this year,” added Smith. “A regional event of this magnitude would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of these strategic champions for education!

For Pitt County Economic Development and the Greenville ENC Alliance, workforce development and job training initiatives to strengthen the local labor pipeline are priorities for economic development recruitment and retention efforts.

“A big part of this effort is connecting the dots. We have talented people looking for work, robust training and educational resources, and quality employment opportunities,” said Kelly Andrews, executive director of Pitt County Economic Development. “This event brings them all together to see what connections can be made. Whether it is training, resources, employment, or employees, we have a one-stop location to connect people with opportunities.”

During last year’s inaugural event, more than 600 job seekers met face-to-face with employers to learn about careers in a variety of fields and industries. Most of these companies offer well-paying jobs, health benefits, and paid time off.

“There aren’t just great jobs here in eastern NC, there are great careers and we’re honored to help bring this event to the Convention Center again this year to showcase the wonderful opportunities available at some of our top employers in the region,” said David Horn, director of investor and community relations for the Greenville ENC Alliance.

Those planning to attend the fair should register online by visiting https://pittcc.edu/better-skills-better-jobs-2022/. Some companies will conduct on-site job interviews, so jobseekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume.