GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now you have two more reasons to get breakfast.

The second Biscuitville location opened up on Tuesday in Greenville. The grand opening at this new location served guests 974 biscuits and 62 coffees.

The second location opened up at 1970 SE Greenville Boulevard.

Biscuitville held a ribbon cutting with employees and city officials where they selected the winners of its Free Breakfast for a Year contest. The winners were Melissa Stalls and Ebony Dixon.

The first Biscuitville location opened Feb. 8.