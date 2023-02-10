GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first of two new Biscuitville locations opened in Greenville on Wednesday.

By the end of the day, officials with the business said they had served 2,659 guests biscuits along with 104 coffees, making it a record-setting grand opening for Biscuitville.

To celebrate the new restaurant opening, Biscuitville held a ribbon cutting with employees and local dignitaries. Biscuitville also selected the winners of its Free Breakfast for a Year contest. Winners were Nikki Byrd, Sam Dennis, Monish Atkinson, Tandy Dunn and Kendra Carter.

A second store is slated to open later this year.