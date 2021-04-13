Bites on the Bridge return to Town Common this Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The popular Bites on the Bridge event returns this Thursday at the Town Common Pedestrian Bridge located on the east end of the park.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, a dessert truck, a beer garden sponsored by Uptown Greenville and live music by Back Pocket Buddha from 5-9 p.m. Cost of attendance is free, but services are provided at the vendor’s cost.

Food trucks attending this event include Anita’s Taqueria Food Truck, Lottah Queso, The Jerk Truck, and D’s Shrimp & Grits. East Carolina Italian Ice is providing the dessert truck. Coastal Beverage Company will be providing beverages at the Uptown Greenville Beer Garden.

(City of Greenville photo)

For more information about Bites on the Bridge, contact City Special Events Coordinator Margot Clark at (252) 329-4433.