Bites on the Bridge returns to Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville hosted its latest Bites on the Bridge Thursday at Town Common.

Things looked a lot different from the last time the city held the event back in November. There was more seating on the bridge and live music for people to enjoy. The city also added a beer garden with drinks provided by Coastal Beverage Company.

Several local food trucks lined the street, including an Italian Ice truck for dessert.

Greenville Parks & Rec Outreach Coordinator Heather White said the event was a way for people to get out and about safely.

“People are wanting things to do, but it’s just very challenging to find something safe to do,” White said. “So we figured that we could combine the two and it would be well received, and I think tonight, it definitely has.”

The City of Greenville plans to hold Bites on the Bridge every other month.