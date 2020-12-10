Blood Collection holds event to encourage people to donate blood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Blood Connection is hopeful people will live up to the season of giving and donate blood that is badly needed.

Studies show fewer people are donating blood during the pandemic. The company held a donation event on Thursday at the Greenville Convention Center. It also collected convalescent blood plasma from people who have already had the coronavirus.

Studies show plasma may help people currently sick with COVID-19.

“We are asking everyone to come out,” said Ellen Kirtner with The Blood Connection. “We are in an urgent need. We are really encouraging donors of all blood types to come out and donate their blood to us during the holiday season.”

The Blood Connection also holds daily donation events at Vidant Health’s Wellness Center.