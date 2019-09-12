Blood drives to be held Friday, Saturday in ENC

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A non-profit blood collection agency plans to hold several blood donation drives this Friday and Saturday in Greenville and Wilson.
The Blood Connection said it invites anyone who can donate blood to come to one of its blood drives at the following times and locations:
Friday, Sept. 13 (Wilson):
Sheetz
2835 Forest Hill Rd Southeast, Wilson, N.C.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walmart
2500 Forest Hill Rd., Wilson, N.C.
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 (Greenville):
Walmart
1826 East Arlington Blvd.
Greenville, N.C.
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.