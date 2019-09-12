Blood drives to be held Friday, Saturday in ENC

Raleigh, NC (WNCT) - Brent Harpe, of Greenville, has been named the Local Program Coordinator for Special Olympics Pitt County, effective immediately.

Special Olympics North Carolina President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne said Harpe will assist in the implementation of Special Olympics activities within Pitt County by leading a committee that will provide sports training, competition opportunities and health and wellness initiatives for children and adults who have intellectual disabilities.

Harpe will also assist in recruiting, training and managing local volunteers and work to increase athlete participation as well as raise funds in support of the local program.

Currently, Harpe works as a specialized recreation supervisor for the City of Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, where he is responsible for all specialized recreation opportunities.

Outside of work, he is treasurer for a local baseball league serving individuals with disabilities.

Harpe has previously volunteered with Special Olympics Watauga County as a basketball coach and with Special Olympics Pitt County in a leadership role for the last three Spring Games.

If you want to get involved in Special Olympics in Pitt County, contact Harp at pitt@sonc.net.