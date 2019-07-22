‘Bone Appetit’ on Wednesday in Greenville to benefit animal rescue

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)



This Wednesday at one restaurant in Uptown Greenville, you can order delicious food and drinks, and help homeless and neglected pets at the same time!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its “Bone Appetit” fundraiser on Wednesday, July 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Dickinson Avenue Public House, located at 703 Dickinson Avenue.

During the event, DAPH will donate part of its proceeds from food and drink sales to the HSEC, to enable them to help more homeless and neglected animals find loving homes.

Anyone who attends the event is asked to mention the fundraiser to your server to ensure the HSEC will be credited for your purchases.

You can watch video showcases of HSEC pets available for adoption on WNCT’s Pawsitive Pets page.