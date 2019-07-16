Boy Scouts help at-risk youth

Boy Scouts of America hosted a camp for at-risk scouts today and it will last through Friday, July 19th.

This camp gives them the opportunity to learn about nature, ecology, and create special crafts.

The campers learned how to focus through archery and gained knowledge on gun safety.

Programs like this help the kids gain skills to better their future.

Day reach programs are offered to Lenoir and Pitt County Schools along with Scout and STEM Programs.

For more on those programs check out Boy Scouts of America.