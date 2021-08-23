Boys and Girls Club celebrates opening of new center in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville students will have a new center to learn and grow outside of the classroom.

The Boys and Girls Club of Coastal Plain opened the Lucille Gorham unit Monday morning. The new location, in west Greenville, will make it easier for children in the area to commute. Before, students were bused back and forth to Farmville.

The Unit is partnered with the Council on Aging Senior Center. Organizers say they’re already seeing benefits from this partnership.

“They learned to respect themselves, they learned to respect their schools, they learned they were a part of history,” says Kimberly Boyd, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

This Club will serve approximately 120 youth members each day, providing a hot meal and healthy snack, daily exercise and recreation, nutrition and health education, academic enrichment and remediation, programming in STEM, character and citizenship, community service and more. Participating youth will also have access to swim lessons, summer camp activities, leadership programs and college and career exploration.

For information on registration for youth ages 6-18 or employment opportunities, please contact the center at (252) 355-2345 ext. 8130

