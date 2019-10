Shooting investigation near the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Bell’s Fork Road.

(PITT COUNTY, N.C.) – Authorities have identified the victim in a shooting in the 3000-block of Bell’s Fork Road.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the shooting victim as Maurice Simpson. His brother, Marcus Mackey, is now in custody.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is going.

Stay with WNCT for the latest.