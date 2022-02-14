Brookdale Senior Living chef goes the extra mile to make sure his residents, staff feel the love this Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Valentine’s Day is a day that most single people dread or despise.

One local chef went the extra mile to make sure that female residents and staff where he works felt extra special this year. James Johnson is the chef at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Greenville. He said he did not want flowers going to waste so that’s where he got the idea to give them to the residents and staff.

I have a good relationship with all of my residents so I wanted to make sure they felt speical during Valentine’s Day, knowing that sometimes people forget about them. Chef James – Chef at Brookdale Senior Living Center

Johnson said the reactions from his residents were priceless. Many of them gave him thank you notes and expressed their gratitude in other ways. With the overwhelming amount of reactions from his residents, he said that he plans on doing it every year now.

