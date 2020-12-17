Brother and sister collect toy donations for children in the hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Greenville-area children are continuing the annual tradition of bringing Christmas cheer to other kids over the holidays.

Eight-year-old Mason and his sister, Lily, picked up toy donations Thursday at sites to bring to Vidant Hospital. Among the toys included stuffed animals from Barking Buddies.

Their father works at the hospital as a helicopter pilot. Mason came up with the idea of collecting stuffed animals to comfort other children who might need to be airlifted to the hospital.

This is the third year Barking Buddies has been a part of the stuffed animal pick up.

“It is so amazing to see such young kids already seeing such a demand in our own community and have such a want to help out,” says Lindsey Locklear, the assistant manager at Barking Buddies.

Barking Buddies customers who donated toys also had the chance to win three free days of doggy day-care services.