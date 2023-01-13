GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s an event cooler than a polar bear’s toenails … if that’s even possible.

The Eakin Student Center at East Carolina University has a long-standing tradition that involves plenty of students. music and ice-cold water: It’s the Polar Bear Plunge!

This 23-year tradition sees students and the facility of ECU jump into super-cold water. During this time, the ECU Student Center Main Campus plays music and has food available for those who take the plunge.

The next event is Jan. 19 and starts at 6:30 pm at the 128 Eakin Student Recreation Center.

We spoke with Program Manager Mackenzie Hudson and Graphic Designer Mackenzie Staten about what it takes to put together the event, the history behind it and much more.