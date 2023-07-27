GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Progress is being made in a big way on the new Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. In January, ground was broken on their new facility located on New Hope Drive.

It’s a $17 million project covering 33,000 square feet. The facility will have space for a gym, meeting rooms and training areas. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said she’s excited for her department and her deputies to have a new home.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“It creates an opportunity for us to be able to see each other, more than now, because you know we were in five different spots, five different buildings,” Dance said.

Construction is still well underway. Officials with the sheriff’s office hope to move into the new facility by the summer of 2024.