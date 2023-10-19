GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business opened in Greenville on Thursday called Sprouts Playground and Studio. It offers a learning and enrichment space for children under age 6.

The space includes a sensory gym, area for digital play and a studio place with plans to offer cultural and educational experiences. People got a sneak peak during Thursday’s ribbon cutting.

The space can house up to 20 kids.

Co-owner Tiana Berryman said the idea came about while watching her daughter, born during the pandemic, spend her first years of life in a socially-distanced world.

“From that, we just became really passionate about creating those experiences, creating opportunities for children in our community as well as our daughter, to have fun, to thrive, to grow and we just get the chance to watch her so that makes us really happy,” Berryman said.

The prices start at $15 for 75 minutes of open play and a $20 fee for programs like child yoga. There are also plans to host philanthropic events to make this space financially accessible to all.

While this is the only Sprouts location, the owners hope to open a second site in the future.

For more information on the business, click here.