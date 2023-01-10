GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The parking situation in Uptown is changing … again.

During Monday’s meeting, the Greenville City Council decided to allow two hours of free parking, instead of the initial one hour. This change comes from businesses in Uptown pushing for a change. Business owners said that they are losing customers.

Ryan Griffin, the owner of Nash Hot Chicken, said he believes this move will help but he wishes there wasn’t this deterrent for people coming to Uptown.

“A lot of people comment ‘Thank you, we didn’t know if we had to pay or not’,” Griffin said. “I think that’s where the confusion is.

“People think you have to pay to park everywhere in downtown now and will just go to an outside business with open parking and that’s the opposite of what we’re trying to do.”

April 1 is the first day the city will give out warning tickets for people in violation. On May 1, the parking plan will officially start.