GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With students from East Carolina University back for the fall semester, many businesses around Greenville are seeing more people in their restaurants and shops.

If you’ve been around Greenville, you’ve probably noticed more students out and about. That’s especially true on a Friday night and the weekend. Uptown Greenville businesses say they always look forward to this time of year.

Summer is typically a slower time in college towns, which is why restaurants and shops near the ECU campus say they are excited when August rolls around because it means more customers are in town. With the first week of classes wrapping up, many say it’s been a great week.

“We definitely felt the summer slow down but this past weekend we had Nash bash and it was a great turnout,” said Ryan Griffin, the owner of Nash Hot Chicken. “We definitely felt the students’ presence. We’re seeing a lot more foot traffic. We have a group of freshmen who came in after they were out exploring and loved their chicken. They said they were going to tell their friends so that’s definitely the interaction we’re looking for.”

This is Nash Hot Chicken’s first fall being open while students are here and the first full semester since COVID-19 restrictions have been reduced. So they, like many others, are excited to be welcoming many new faces. Many other businesses also said they expect to get even busier in the coming weeks as the ECU football season kicks off.