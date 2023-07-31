GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses and tourism groups in Greenville are prepping for the Little League Softball World Series. Many say they are expecting to see a boost in visitors to the area.

Greenville Convention Center Chief Executive Officer Rhesa Tucker said their entire campus expects to see a boost starting this weekend. The campus includes the Hilton, Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn.

“We have increased traffic from all of the overnight rooms from friends, family, umpires, groundskeepers, the ESPN group, everybody is involved,” Tucker said.

Tucker added everyone could see a boost.

“Any time we have opportunities to host large events within Greenville and Pitt County, it boosts our economic impact for this entire city,” Tucker said. “It’s awesome that we have our local girls from Pitt County, that increases traffic always.”

In the downtown area of Greenville, businesses are hopeful for big crowds.

“I remember this coming through last year, we were a brand-new restaurant at the time, had a lot of people coming in from out of town that gave us some love and told us they’ll be back,” Nash owner Ryan Griffin said.

Griffin said the restaurant is prepping for those hungry athletes.

“Getting some more chicken in, making sure the coolers are stocked, so they can celebrate some wins in here and go from there,” Griffin said.

Downtown Greenville officials said this year’s economic impact could be great.

“I would say between, this is a just a rough, rough, rough guess, I would say anywhere between half a million to three quarters would be down here in the downtown,” Downtown Greenville Executive Director Kyle Parker said.

Visit Greenville, NC Vice President Sierra Jones said the overall impact on the city is expected to be big.

“We are promoting it more and more regionally, so we’re running ads on social media, we’re doing commercials on ESPN and ABC to promote that it’s happening, so we’re hoping to draw in more people,” Jones said. “The estimated economic impact of the Little League Softball World Tournament is $1.2 million for the entire week of the tournament.”