Cancellation of 2021 Military Bowl impacts ECU financially

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – After the ECU vs Boston College 2021 Military Bowl was called off unexpectedly on Dec. 27, it created a major financial impact.

Just on ECU’s part, there’s a financial loss of $400,000.

For travel and lodging expenses, Athletic Director, Jon Gilbert said it’s up to each hotel and airline to decide whether or not they’ll give refunds.

5,600 tickets for the bowl game were purchased directly from ECU’s office. Not counting tickets that were purchased directly through the bowl game from ECU’s fan base.

With around 10,000 tickets bought but no game to go to, the Bill Clark Homes Family Fund was created shortly after the game was canceled to help make up for losses.

“We heard from the Clark family and they stepped up in an extremely generous manor and made a $200,000 contribution to help all set expenses,” said ECU Director of Athletics, Jon Gilbert.

During a time of stress from loss of revenue, the pirate nation remains positive and looks ahead to a hopeful future.

“While we’re disappointed we didn’t get to play in a bowl game on a nationally televised event, we do have a great home schedule next year. We open up with NC State at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” said Gilbert. “There’s going to be opportunity in just a few months to experience pirate football once again.”

Even though the seniors that would have played in this bowl game don’t get that opportunity, Gilbert said pirate football is ready to come back strong next season, and hope to make it to another bowl game.