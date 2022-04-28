GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The North of the River Association and Coalition against Racism are hosting a free candidate listening event on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Baptist Church.

The church is located at 1241 Flemming School Road in Greenville.

Candidates running for public office will field questions and comments from the audience. A press release for the event mentions cryptocurrency data mining within Pitt County as one of the topics that will be discussed.

In January, the Greenville City Council modified the city code to allow modular data processing in industrial-zoned parcels 35 acres and larger. In November 2021, Compute North withdrew a special use permit request from the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to build a crypto mining facility in Belvoir.

NOTRA, according to the release, is “a group of concerned Greenville residents who live north of the Tar River and our Pitt County allies. Our mission is to fight continued environmental injustice in our neighborhoods; to prevent any harmful facility, particularly crypto-mining firm Compute North, from operating in the area; and to be a unified voice for the communities north of the Tar River.”

CAR is “a community-based organization which fights both with and on behalf of people who

have encountered injustice.”

Light refreshments will be served. The event will be recorded.