GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police are investigating a fatal car crash where a pedestrian was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run.

Police said a car hit a 23-year-old man just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The Greenville Police Department Traffic Safety Unit was on the scene Saturday night investigating and collecting evidence. Police are actively looking for the suspect in this case.