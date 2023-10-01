GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 200 custom-made cars were showcased in Rebound Rehab Charity’s Car Show on Saturday at Greenville Convention Center.

The Rebound Rehab Charity raised money for those who are recovering from life-changing situations like homelessness, cancer and more. The executive director of Rebound Rehab Charity has been doing this event since he was age 19.

“It’s really important for me now to come back and give back and use our cars to do that,” said Mike Pilgreen, director of Rebound Rehab Charity. “And use our audience that we built over the years to come and these guys are out here to help.”

“Well, it’s really an important thing to me, and I enjoy being a part of it a lot,” said Caylin Pilgreen, a volunteer.

Activities throughout the day included a kid’s parade and a Hot Wheels race. Proceeds from the event go to the charity.”