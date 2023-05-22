GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue officials on Monday said the cause of last Monday’s fire that broke out at Treybrooke Apartments was “undetermined.”

WNCT’s Erin Jenkins got an update from Jessica Blackwell, public information for Greenville Fire/Rescue, Monday afternoon. She also said the estimated loss from the fire was around $2 million in property damage and $1 million in apartment contents.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at Treybrooke Apartments on West Fifth Street on May 15 after receiving the call around 8:50 a.m. Crews battled the fire, which impacted 24 units, before finally getting it under control. Members of the Red Oak Fire Department also assisted.

The apartment building was blocked off by fire tape as investigators tried to determine the cause. Initially, officials said the fire started on a second-floor balcony but they are still trying to figure out an exact cause.

East Carolina University, Treybrooke Apartments officials and the American Red Cross were among the organizations working to help the displaced find alternative housing options.