Changes being made to Greenville’s transit bus system after 2 drivers test positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville is making changes to its transit bus system after two drivers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both drivers operated buses on route six which links Vidant Health, Pitt Community College and Uptown Greenville.

The city is already stepping up cleaning and disinfecting on buses.

Now it’s adding a limit of 20 riders at a time per bus.

Leaders strongly recommend that all bus riders wear marks to protect each other and drivers.

“We’re continuing to move forward with just three routes for right now.///We in the past had eliminated fares to limit the interaction between drivers and riders. We also started unloading and loading from the backs of the buses to also reduce that interaction between drivers and riders,” says Brock Letchworth, Greenville’s public information officer.

Transit drivers are also being provided with personal protective equipment to wear while on the job.