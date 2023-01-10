GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to downtown Greenville’s social districts.

City Council approved some changes Monday, just more than two months after the social districts were implemented. As of Feb. 1, the Uptown Social District and Dickinson Avenue Social District will be combined to form the Greenville Uptown Social District. Additionally, the social district’s hours were changed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” Social districts must be registered with the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission.