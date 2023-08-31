GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Fair will have some big changes this year.

After a stabbing at the fair last year that injured two teens and a fight involving guns in 2021, they are now implementing what they’re calling the “zero tolerance” rule. To ensure the safety of guests, they will now have metal detectors and cameras at each gate, as well as deputies and private security on the premises.

Weapons, alcohol and illegal substances will not be allowed. No “gang” colors are allowed as well as hoodies or face masks.

No one under the age of 18 can enter the fair unless they are with a parent or guardian. Identification will be required. The largest bag allowed in is nine inches high and 10 inches wide. With or without a bag, you will be subject to search. If you refuse, you will automatically be denied entry and no gathering in groups, fair officials said Thursday.

The Pitt County Fair will take place between September 19 – 24. For more information on the new policy, click here.