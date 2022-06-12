GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday to rally to demand action after a surge in mass shootings.

“Enough is enough,” the same chant that was shouted in 2018 after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was still chanted in the streets

“It like, shouldn’t be happening. Because [shootings] can always happen to anyone. It can be me,” said Jaey Kim, who attended the protest.

Protestors said it’s more than disappointing that four years after March For Our Lives formed, the protests and rallies continue to take place. But they said it’s necessary to come out and demand action.

“When the Second Amendment was written, bullets did not exist,” said Pitt County Campus and Community Coordinator for You Can Vote, Yoshi Newman.

“The founders of this country had no idea what people would interpret the Second Amendment to be now, they had no idea people would think, ‘yeah, anybody who wants to have an AR-15 or any military assault rifle can do.’ But as soon as they’re 18, it’s absurd. No other country in the world does this.”

Newman said people need to be informed on issues and make sure they’re registered to vote. It’s one reason why Newman was at the protest.

Recent shootings in Buffalo and the most recent school shooting in Texas, sparked another nationwide protest.

“I remember freshman year of high school when the Sandy Hook shooting occurred. And it felt like surely this is the point where events need to take place where this won’t happen again,” said Storm Cash, event organizer. “And then it happened, again at Parkland. And then it has happened again recently. So at this point, it’s coming from a place that, if not now, when?”

While March For Our Lives protests were happening around the world Saturday, protestors in Greenville said they came out to do their part here in the community to do what they can to reduce gun violence.