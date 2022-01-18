Charges pending after woman struck in Greenville grocery store parking lot dies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police said a woman who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store has died.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca that Jane Boardman, 73, passed away Tuesday morning at Vidant Medical Center. She was in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the Food Lion at 4330 E. 10th St. in Greenville.

Police said Boardman was walking to her vehicle on Monday around 4 p.m. when she was struck by a GMC truck driven by Spencer Scott, 21, of Elizabethtown. Scott’s vehicle was making a left turn from one of the aisles of the parking lot when the crash happened, Hunter said in an email.

The investigation has shifted to the GPD Traffic Safety Unit, Hunter said. Charges are pending.