GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A child was struck and killed while trying to cross Memorial Drive in Greenville Thursday night.

Greenville Police responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to Memorial Drive between Fifth Street and Third Street for the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Police found a male juvenile who had been struck by a car.

The juvenile was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was fully cooperating with officials Thursday night.

Memorial Drive, between Fifth Street and Third Street, was slated to remain closed in both directions as officers continue to investigate.